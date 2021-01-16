Delhi reports 51 cases of minor adverse events post vaccination

New Delhi, Jan 16 : On the first day of the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout, 51 healthcare workers developed minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) in the national capital, while one person developed severe side-effects.

Out of the eleven districts, South and South-West district witnessed eleven AEFI each, followed by six each in East and West district, five each in South East and New Delhi, four in North-West, two in Central district, one in North district and none in North East and Shahdara. These 51 people had minor side-effects.

According to the data, one person in South district developed severe adverse event following immunisation.

The vaccination drive was carried at 81 session sites across the city and in total, 4,319 healthcare workers were inoculated, as against the target of 8,117 set by the government.

Nationwide, as many as 1.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive at 3,351 session sites with doses of either Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or Oxford’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said that no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation was reported.

In Delhi, Covaxin has been allotted to six Centre-run hospitals, while 75 Delhi government and private hospitals received Covishield. Covaxin has, however, been in the spotlight of controversy since it received approval. Its approval without adequate efficacy data has drawn flak.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had emphasised that the vaccines are safe. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria also said that mild infection or adverse reaction after vaccination is a good sign because it shows the immune system of the body is reacting to the vaccine and creating antibodies.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi not to believe in rumours against the vaccine and listen to the experts who say that the jabs are safe.

“Every person who has been vaccinated is happy, nobody is experiencing any problems,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.