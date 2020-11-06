Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 7,178 Covid cases

New Delhi, Nov 6 : The national capital on Friday logged the highest single-day spike of 7,178 new Covid cases, taking Delhi’s overall coronavirus tally to 4,28,831 amid the festive season and rising pollution levels in the city.

Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the last four days. It had earlier witnessed its highest spike two days ago on Wednesday, when it reported 6,842 cases, following which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that a ‘third wave’ of infection had hit the national capital.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 6,121 people recovered and 64 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,77,276 people have recovered, 39,722 people have active infection, and 6,833 people have succumbed to the disease. The case fatality rate stands at 1.61 per cent.

About 58,860 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In total, 4,99,15,87 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive out of all the tests conducted, is also increasing and has mounted to 12.19 per cent.

Currently, 7,528 out of 15,803 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 992 out of 7,887 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 345 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 23,679 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones have been raised to 3,754.

