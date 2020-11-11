Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 8,593 Covid cases

New Delhi, Nov 11 : Covid-19 figures shattered all records in the national capital on Wednesday as it reported a whopping 8,593 new cases, the highest in a day so far, and an all-time high positivity rate of 13.40 per cent, while 85 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest ever single-day tally since the pandemic struck the city. With this, the overall Covid tally has reached 4,59,975 while the cumulative causality stood at 7,228. In total, 64,121 tests were performed in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases saw a slight drop on Saturday as it logged 6,953 infections while on Friday, the city had recorded 7,178 new cases. Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the last nine days.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 7,264 people recovered and 85 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 4,10,118 people have recovered, 42,629 people have active infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

Currently, 8,497 out of 16,511 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 825 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 279 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 24,435 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones have been raised to 4,016.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festivals are Diwali and Chhath on November 14 and November 20, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.