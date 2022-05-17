Delhi reports marginal rise in new Covid cases, two deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported marginal rise at 393 fresh Covid cases, against 377 recorded on the previous day, as well as two new deaths, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 3.35 per cent and the number of active cases has also dropped to 2,910.

With 709 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,72,020. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,400.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,01,128, while the death toll has risen to 26,198.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,414 in the city.

A total of 11,731 new tests — 9,441 RT-PCR and 1,290 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,82,47,497, while 4,233 vaccines were administered – 250 first doses, 873 second doses, and 3,110 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,39,13,550 according to the health bulletin.