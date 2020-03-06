Delhi riot accused Tahir Hussain ready to undergo NARCO test

A+ A-

New Delhi: Claiming his innocence Tahir Hussain, the suspended councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said he is ready to undergo NARCO test. Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday after his surrender plea was rejected by a Delhi Court on the grounds that the court’s jurisdiction in this regard is limited to members of parliament and members of legislative assembly but not councillors.

Speaking to India Today’s Poonam Sharma few minutes before his arrest, Tahir Hussain told that he had left his home along with his family members, when riots first broke out in the area on February 24. He said that before leaving, he had sought help from the police for the safety of his family. Tahir claimed that since he left the house in presence of the police and did not return thereafter, he claims he was not aware of who took over the building in question.

Was not at home at the time of attack

Suspect in IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder, whose body was recovered from a drain in the area with more than 30 stab wounds, Tahir Hussain expressed sorrow at the death of the IB staffer. He asserted that neither he nor his family members were home at the time of the attack on the IB staffer.

On the question about eyewitness’ claims that he was seen attacking the IB staffer, Tahir Hussain said that a supposed video of the act was shot on February 24 when riots had broken out and the building owned by him was being attacked. Hussain said he was trying to fight them away using a stick. Hussain asked the concerned authorities to check the CCTV footage from his home.

Political conspiracy

Demanding an unbiased investigation into his alleged involvement in the violence that erupted in Delhi’s North East district earlier this month, Tahir Hussain claimed that he was a victim of the riot and was being implicated as part of a political conspiracy by the BJP and Kapil Mishra.