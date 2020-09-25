Delhi riot victim Rohit salutes secular donors of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Delhi riot victim Rohit S/O Kanhaiya Lal had a very small shop of Chinese food. Though not very big, it was enough for him and his family to make both ends meet.

Recalling the fateful evening Rohit says, “In the evening of 24th when the riots spread so violently I rushed to save my life and left my shop right away. I have got the news later in the evening that my shop had been burnt down too.”

Resident of Dayatpur, Delhi, disclosed that his father’s ration shop which was right beside his shop was also burnt into ashes.

In a display of communal harmony, Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust came forward to help Rohit and helped him reopen his noodles shop. Rohit claimed that government has not given any aid to them so far, nor any other organisation came for their help.

He saluted Siasat Millat Fund and generous donors of Hyderabad and other places for helping Delhi riot victims irrespective of their religion. Rohit said that he used the money donated by Siasat Millat Fund to restart his shop and as well as his father’s.

Source: Siasat news