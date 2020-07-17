Delhi riots: 72 concerned citizens write to President seeking probe

New Delhi: A group of 72 concerned citizens, including former bureaucrats, activists, lawyers, professors and journalists, have written a letter to the President of India, Ramnath Kovind, to constitute a probe into the Delhi Riots in February this year under a sitting or retired judge of the higher judiciary.

Credible and unbiased probe

The letter mentions that a “credible and unbiased probe” in the violence which resulted in the loss of 53 lives, is necessary. The violence in North-East Delhi took place between February 23 and February 26, and the Delhi Police has set up three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) led by its officials to conduct a probe into the matter.

Police’s conduct

However, there have been questions raised about the police’s conduct, both during the riots, and after. The letter also mentioned that in the name of a probe, the investigation cannot “be allowed be allowed to become a fishing and roving expedition aimed at causing a chilling effect on dissent and protest in the country. We therefore call upon the Government of India to institute an inquiry into this investigation under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, by appointing a sitting/retired judge(s) of the higher judiciary.”