Delhi riots: Amit Shah holds meeting with LG and Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the situation in Delhi on February 25 to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi after violence broke out on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

The meeting was attended by LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik along with MLAs of Delhi and other political leaders to discuss the situation.

In the meeting, issues of hate-mongering, police-MLAs coordination, adequate force deployment and controlling rumours were discussed, reported ANI.

The meeting also resolved that workers of different political parties should join hands to restore peace in the city.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal called a special meeting at his residence on Tuesday, which was attended by all the MLAs from the violence-affected areas, the Delhi Chief Secretary and several senior officers.

Kejriwal said “In the present situation, temples and mosques will appeal for peace in the areas. On the local level peace committees will be formed in which people from all religions and the local MLA will be the members.”

He added that “Violence cannot solve anything. The situation in the northeast part of the city is worrisome for the whole of Delhi. By sitting together, solutions can be arrived at.”

Kejriwal said that he noticed quite a few people have suffered gunshot injuries. He expressed concern over the continuing violence that has been rocking various localities in the North Eastern district of Delhi.

The death toll in the violence, since Saturday night, has now touched ten. On Tuesday four people died, while five persons, including a police head constable, had succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

In the meantime, there is a report of one more person succumbed to injuries.