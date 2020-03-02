Delhi riots: CJI says court has ‘limitations’; to hear plea soon

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Supreme court on Monday decided to hear on March 4 a plea seeking registration of FIRs against politicians for hate speeches which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by riots victims.

The observation was made after senior counsel Colin Gonsalves sought an urgent hearing, saying that five people are killed every day.

“Around 10 people were being killed every day and even last night 6-7 people died,” he told the Bench. “Urgency is that 5 or 6 personalities are going around encouraging it,” he said.

Rights activist Harsh Mander also moved the Supreme Court to seek an FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, and Parvesh Verma after High Court deferred the hearing of the case till April 13.

In response, the CJI remarked, “We wish peace but there are certain limitations to our powers too,” adding that the courts can’t stop anything and come in the scene after things have occurred.

“We pass orders to uphold law and order. There are reports suggesting as if courts are responsible for everything. But we know we also have our limitations,” the Chief Justice said.