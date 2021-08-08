Delhi riots: Court drops major charges against Shahnawaz, Shoaib, Rashid and Shahrukh

New Delhi: Karkardooma Court has given a big relief to the Delhi riots accused Shahnawaz alias Shanu, Shoaib, Rashid alias Raja and Shahrukh by dropping major charges against them and ordered their trial in lower courts for petty charges.

All the accused have already got bail in 12 cases. The Court has given Rashid three weeks’ bail to attend his sister’s marriage. The Court has also given bail to Wasim in another case.

The defense lawyer of the accused Salim Malik and Maulana Mahmood Madani have expressed their satisfaction over the Court’s ruling.

Delhi Police had implicated Shahnawaz, Shoaib, Rashid, and Shahrukh in Delhi riots in Jamunapar area of Delhi. The Police had filed 13 major cases against the accused the charges of killing, torching homes, and arson.

shahrukh pathan

Rashid and Shahrukh’s defence lawyer Salim Malik said that both these accused have got bail in 12 cases and only two cases of killing and torching of homes are pending. During the interrogation of the witnesses, the court noticed that there is no case of killing and torching homes and hence the court ordered the case to be transferred to a lower court.

The court observed in its bail ruling that the marriage of Rashid’s only sister is going to be held on 11th August and the marriage ceremonies shall commence from 6 August and continue till 25 August and hence the court is granting bail to the accused for 3 weeks.

Similarly, the Court has also dropped major charges against Wasim and expedited his bail application on a surety of Rs. 20000.

The defense lawyer Salim Malik said that it’s a matter of satisfaction for us that the court has dropped the major charges and termed them as fake and transferred the case to a lower court to try the accused for petty charges. He said that the accused were wrongly implicated by Delhi Police in fake cases. He hoped that like 12 cases, the accused will get bail in the remaining cases as well.

The Jamaat-ul-Ulama-Hind of Maulana Mahmood Madani is sponsoring the defense of the accused. Maulana Mahmood Madani said that this is a big success and we hope that all the accused will be acquitted soon from these fake cases.