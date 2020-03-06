Delhi riots: HC Restraints Disposal Of Unidentified Dead Bodies

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered all the government hospitals to preserve the DNA Samples and to conduct video graphed post-mortem of all those who died during riots in North Eastern districts of Delhi.

A division bench comprising Justice Sidhharth Mridul and Justice IS Mehta has also directed the hospitals not to dispose of any unidentified dead body, until further orders.

“The Government hospitals in Delhi under the aegis of both the Central Government, as well as, the State Government, are directed to collect DNA samples from all the dead bodies lying in the mortuaries and preserve the same; and further to conduct videographed post-mortems of all the dead bodies lying in their respective mortuaries.

The Government hospitals are further directed not to dispose of any unidentified dead bodies, till the next date of hearing,” the court has ordered.

The matter has now been listed for further consideration on March 11.

The directions were issued while the court was hearing a writ petition filed on behalf of one Hamza, a resident of Old Mustafabad area of North-East Delhi who went missing during the riots.

As recorded in the court’s order, his dead body was recovered from a drain at Bhagirathi Vihar and criminal proceedings against unidentified persons have been instituted by the concerned Police station.