Delhi riots: HC seeks police reply on Tahir Hussain’s bail plea

News Desk 1Published: 25th November 2020 2:46 pm IST
Delhi riots: HC seeks police reply on Tahir Hussain's bail plea

New Delhi, Nov 25 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to respond to a regular bail plea filed by suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain in a February riots case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the notice on the plea filed through advocate Rizwan and posted the matter for hearing on December 11.

Hussain has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, relating to alleged conspiracy angle to the riots that broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after clashes between supporters of and those opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At least 53 people were killed and around 200 injured in the violence.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  BSES donates life support ambulances for Delhi Covid-19 patients
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 25th November 2020 2:46 pm IST
Back to top button