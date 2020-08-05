Delhi riots: HC seeks police response on Kalita’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, here on Wednesday, sought the Delhi Police’s response over Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita’s bail plea.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the notice and asked the police to file the response by the next hearing in the case.

Earlier in July, Kalita and Natasha Narwal, another member of the Pinjra Tod group, were denied bail by a trial court. The trial court said from the charge-sheet it was clear that the investigation was pending.

The crime branch of the Delhi Police arrested Narwal and Kalita in May, accusing them of charges related to rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

Initially, Kalita was arrested on March 23 in an anti-CAA protest case related to Jafrabad in North-East Delhi. She got bail in that case. But on March 24, she was arrested in another case, for which she is in the judicial custody.

Recently, a separate Bench of the high court restricted the Delhi Police from issuing any press note on Kalita or any other accused in connection with the Delhi riots case till the beginning of trial.

The police said Kalita and Narwal were actively involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad Metro Station in Delhi.

“They were also part of a larger conspiracy and were found to be connected to the ‘India Against Hate’ group and Umar Khalid. The message, found in the phone of an accused, on Whatsapp chat, reveals the conspiracy and the extent of preparation for the riots,” the police said.

