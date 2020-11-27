Delhi Riots: Jamia student released on parole to sit for exams

New Delhi, Nov 27 : A Delhi court on Friday released Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha — who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to organise riots in North-East Delhi in February this year — on three-day custody parole to appear for his compartmental examination in December.

Tanha, who is pursuing his B.A. (Hons) in Persian, had moved the court seeking interim bail from November 30 to December 7 to prepare for three backlog exams scheduled to be held on December 4, 5 and 7.

“The court deems it fit to allow the accused on custody parole for appearing in the said examinations. Accordingly, custody parole is granted to accused Asif Iqbal Tanha on December 4, 5 and 7,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered.

The court said that clearing the exams is necessary for Tanha to pursue M.A. in Persian, and that leniency must be shown to the accused by allowing him to appear for the said exams.

After advocate Sowjhanya Shankaran, representing Tanha, submitted that her client didn’t not have the required reading material to prepare for the exams, the judge directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to provide necessary assistance, provided it is within the permissibility of the jail rules.

Tanha was arrested on May 19 in connection with the case and has been in the custody since then. On October 21, he was granted one-day interim bail for taking the entrance examination for M.A Persian at the Jamia Milia Islamia University.

In September, his named figured in the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the riots that broke out in North-East Delhi in February after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act supporters spiralled out of control, leaving 53 people dead and 748 injured.

Source: IANS

