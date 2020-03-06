Delhi riots: Khamenei threatens to isolate India in Muslim world

A+ A-

New Delhi/Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday threatened to isolate India over the killing of Muslims in the recent Delhi communal riots.

Wave of violence against Indian Muslims: Zarif

Khamenei’s reprimand came after New Delhi, a few days ago, lodged its protest against Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s tweet in which he condemned “the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims”. The cleric conveyed the threat to India through his Twitter page too.

Khamenei uses #IndianMuslimsInDanger tag

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India,” he tweeted. The government of India, he said, “should confront extremist Hindus and their parties and stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.” Khamenei used the hashtag #IndianMuslimsInDanger. Hundreds of Muslims liked and retweeted his tweet within hours.

The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.#IndianMuslimslnDanger — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 5, 2020

Delhi riots

It may be mentioned that in the Delhi violence which broke out between pro- and anti-CAA protesters claimed the lives of more than 50 persons and left many injured. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson.

CAA

CAA fast tracks the process of granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains or Parsis who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The law triggered widespread violent protests in India, with the opposition calling it discriminatory against Muslims.