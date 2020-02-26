Delhi riots: MHA declines to deploy Army

A+ A-

New Delhi: Violence over Citizenship law has intensified in Delhi with the death toll reaching 20 leaving more than 180 injured. Keeping in view the increase in death rate Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has called on Army to control the situation.

In a meeting chaired by Union Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs declined the army deployment in the areas affected by violence.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

Security personnel has been deployed in several areas of North-East Delhi in the wake of incidents of violence and arson in the past 48 hours. Deployments have been made in Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas.

The speculations prompted the Army to urge the Central government to not let the police forces wear combat uniforms.

“Combat dress should not be worn by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) pan India while being employed to handle law and order situations as also while being deployed in urban areas affected by terrorism, as the surroundings do not demand such a requirement,” an Army source quoting the guidelines said.

“The Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs) cover most parts of the torso hence, the BPJs of CAPFs and the state police forces should be of plain khaki color and not of combat color,” the proposed guidelines read.