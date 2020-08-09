Delhi Riots: Muslims thank Siasat Daily for revival of their small businesses

Delhi: Small scale businessmen and shop owners in Northeast Delhi have showed their gratitude towards Editor The Siasat Daily, Mr Zahid Ali Khan and Faiz e Aam Trust Secretary Mr Iftekhar Husain for the revival of their small businesses.

A contributing of Rs 31,54,000 was made by Millat fund of The Siasat Urdu Daily and a sum of Rs 16,97,000 was contributed through Faiz e Aam Trust. Muslims who lost their livelihood thanked the two relief foundations.

Meanwhile, Mr Iftekhar said that the funds were possible with God’s help as well as by those who donated the humble amounts for the cause.

Relief work at a glance

Repair Work in progress



Relief work helped small owners to revive their business





A battery rikshaw and shoes business

Riots erupted in February in Northeast Delhi had left Muslim owned small businesses in rubble. Many houses and shops were burned, leaving hundreds with no source of income. On February 24, violence was made in Bhajanpura, Shiv Vihar, Gokulpuri, Brijpuri, Brahmpuri, and surrounding areas of the capital city.

Also Read: Millat Fund distributes aid to Delhi riot victims

‘A pre-planned destruction’

A fact-finding report by a group of intellectuals in March had claimed that the northeast Delhi violence was a “planned conspiracy” and it had demanded an NIA inquiry.

The report also recommended rehabilitation for all victims and urged the central government to initiate confidence-building measures.

The report ‘Delhi Riots 2020 — Report from Ground Zero’ by Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) said that there was evidence of an Urban Naxal-Jihadi network that planned and executed the riots.

“The Delhi Riots, 2020 were pre-planned. There are pieces of evidence of a ‘Left-Jihadi model of revolution’ that has been executed in Delhi and is sought to be replicated at other places… the Delhi riots are not genocide or a pogrom targeted at any community. They are a tragic outcome of a planned and systematic radicalization of minorities by far left-Urban Naxal network operating in universities in Delhi,” the report said.