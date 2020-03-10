Delhi riots: Over 102 hit by bullets, 500 injured, says Police

A+ A-

New Delhi: As many as 102 individuals were hit by bullets while another 171 suffered injuries caused by sharp weapons stated Delhi Police report to the Government according to sources privy to the matter said.

Yet the report failed to state the number of deaths caused by bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the Doctors had earlier confirmed 47 individuals lost their lives in the riots last week of which atleast nine were reported due to bullet injuries.

Over 500 people injured in Riots

However the report prepared by the Delhi police mentions that at least 500 persons were injured in the riots, while the cause of death of others is still skeptical and will be confirmed after autopsy reports are submitted.

Stone pelting, burns were other cases of injuries apart from bullet injuries.

According to reports, the police control room had received almost 21,000 distress calls between February 22 and February 29.

“On February 24 and 25 alone, when the communal violence was at peak in several parts of northeast Delhi, the police control room received over 13,000 riots related calls. The following day, around 6,000 calls were made but a majority of them were panic calls and not of rioting,” said a senior police officer.

SIT to probe 47 deaths

Meanwhile, two special investigation teams (SITs) setup to probe the riots-related cases are yet to make any breakthrough in the cases of 47 murders, the officers may as well ascertain the exact sequence of the violence which had spiraled into a communal riot and are also probing the possibility of a “larger conspiracy”, another police officer quoted.

The Delhi police had arrested Mohammed Shahrukh a 28-year-old man who had wielded a gun at the policeman during the violence in Jafarabad.

The Police are yet to solve the cases related to the murder of Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal, Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

AAP Counsillor Tahir Hussain suspended

Meanwhile, AAP councilor Tahir Hussain from Nehru Vihar was also booked for murder and abduction, after allegedly being linked to Sharma’s death in Chand Bagh on February 24.

He is yet to be arrested as the Party has suspended Hussain from party.

According to reports, Hussain is not accused directly as per the two FIRs as the complainants alleged that a mob had fired guns, pelted stones and petrol bombs from his house.

A person named Ajay goswami suffered bullet injury on February 25 and was admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. In his complaint he stated, while he was returning to his Khajoori Khas home after meeting his uncle, he was hit by a bullet in a firing being done by some people.

“…the people who lifted me said that many people were firing and throwing petrol bombs, stones from Tahir Hussain’s home,” reads the FIR.

On Tuesday, the police visited a factory in riot-hit Shiv Vihar after being informed that hundreds of litres of acid were stored in a factory and that it was used during the riots.

“We spoke to the factory owner who possessed a licence for storing acid. Whether the amount of stored acid was above the permissible limit, or the acid was supplied to fuel the violence is being probed,” said joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar.