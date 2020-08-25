Delhi riots: Police arrests JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam

By News Desk 1 Updated: 26th August 2020 1:21 am IST
Delhi riots: Police arrests JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi, Aug 26 : The Special Cell of Delhi police arrested JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam in connection with the February Northeast Delhi riots. He has been booked on the charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On Sunday, he was brought back to Delhi from Assam on the production warrant.

On July 21, the Delhi police was scheduled to bring him to the national capital but just ahead of his departure for Delhi, Imam tested positive for COVID-19.

Imam is an accused in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC and was currently lodged in Guwahati jail in a case related to UAPA registered by the Assam police.

Delhi Police on July 25 had filed a chargesheet against Imam in connection with a case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at several places. The 600-page charge sheet was filed, under section 124A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153 (Assertion prejudicial to national integration) (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities, 505 (spreading rumours) IPC and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in Delhi’s Patiala House court.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

