Delhi Riots: Police & Wakf Board official to shut relief camps

New Delhi: Delhi Police and Delhi Wakf board official are trying to shut the relief camp, Thousands of Delhi riots victims living in Relief camps since 15 days.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 195, the union health ministry said on Friday morning.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India is 171 with the fourth death due to the infection being recorded in the country.

The health ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

Many students and IT professionals being asked to vacate their accommodations, they are left homeless.

In the wake of the COVID-19, the Delhi police and Wakf Board asked the victims of the Delhi riots to vacate it who are living in the relief camps since 15 days.

However many of them said they cannot be able to vacate it as they don’t have shelter and their houses were burnt down.

