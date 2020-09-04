Delhi riots: Sharjeel Imam sent to judicial custody till Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 3 : A Delhi court on Thursday sent JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested under the stringent anti-terror law, to judicial custody for almost a month in connection with the Delhi riots case.

“Considering the nature of the investigation as also the case record, the application is allowed. Accordingly, accused Sharjeel Imam is remanded to judicial custody till October 1, 2020,” said Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat.

On August 31, the court had sent Imam to three-day police custody. He was produced before the court on Thursday at the end of his remand period. Prior to this, he was sent to four-day police custody.

On August 25, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Imam in connection with the riots under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He was brought back to the capital city from Assam two days before that on a production warrant.

Imam had come into the limelight for his speech in Delhi’s Jamia Milia area against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on December 13 last year and subsequently for his speech on January 16 at the Aligarh Muslim University, where he allegedly threatened to “cut off” Assam and the rest of the northeast from the country.

Delhi Police had on July 25 filed a chargesheet against Imam in connection with a case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at several places.

The 600-page chargesheet was filed under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153 (Assertion prejudicial to national integration) (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities, 505 (spreading rumours) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in Delhi’s Patiala House court.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.