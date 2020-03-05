Delhi riots: Siasat appeals to donate generously to help victims

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Delhi riots were an organized pogrom. The inaction of Govt. of India and the police encouraged the miscreants to disrupt the peaceful life of Delhi.

Whatever be the reason, whosoever be the culprit, Delhi continued to burn. More than 40 people were killed, many women became widows and hundreds of children orphans. Business factories and establishments were set ablaze. Hundreds of families were left helpless.

Let us come together and take part rehabilitating them. Donate generously to Siasat’s Millat Fund BMC Bank Account/No 8218 MJ Road Hyderabad 1. For donations contact helpline no 8919928494.