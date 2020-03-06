Delhi riots: Siasat’s Millat Fund decides to help victims

New Delhi: A car in flames near a vandalised fruit shop during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Chand Bagh in north-east Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI2_24_2020_000247B) *** Local Caption ***

Hyderabad: A review meeting was held at Siasat office under the chairmanship of Mr Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily. It was attended by Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor and Mr Amir Ali Khan News Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, Mr Iftekhar Hussain, Secretary of Faiz- e- Aam Trust. It was decided to send a team to Delhi to assess the damages. This team will prepare a comprehensive based on which relief would be distributed in Delhi.

It may be mentioned that earlier, Siasat’s Millat Fund contributed generously for the riot victims of Gujarat, Muzaffarnagar and flood victims of Bihar and Kashmir.