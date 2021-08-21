Delhi riots: Three cops accused of torturing Muslim youths identified

New Delhi: The three cops who have been accused of torturing five Muslim youths during the Delhi riots have been identified. These cops have forced the youths to sing the national anthem properly.

This move comes eight months after a reminder from Delhi High Court. However, the authorities refused to mention the names of the cops.

The recordings had shown that the five youngsters were beaten and kicked by the policemen while they lay on the street. One of them was bleeding. Later one among them, Faizan (23) had succumbed to his injuries.

When the youngsters were pressured to sing the national anthem, a policeman apparently commented, “Achchhi Tarah ga” (Sing properly).

A senior Delhi Police official said that the three Delhi Armed policemen will be put through a lie detector test. He added that the policemen are yet to be arrested.

A retired Police officer termed the department’s move to conduct a lie detector test on the three policemen as “ridiculous”. He said more than 1000 people were arrested in the riots that took place and no one among them had undergone the lie detector test.

The Police officer said that the Court of Law does not accept the results of lie detector tests as substantial proof but it can verify other evidence.

The police authorities on record had disapproved the beatings by the cops. They claimed that the five youths were victims of riots.

However, senior police officials have admitted that the policemen should not have forced the youth to sing the national anthem.