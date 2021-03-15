Delhi sees daily Covid tally dip below 400

New Delhi, March 15 : Delhi, which had been reporting over 400 Covid cases daily for the last few days, saw its tally dip to 368 on Monday, taking its total to 64,406, and the cumulative positivity rate to 4.82 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

On Sunday, the national capital had registered 407 cases, against 419 on Saturday, 431 on Friday and 409 on Thursday.

With three more fatalities on Monday, the death toll has risen to 10,944, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

With 306 recoveries, the total number reached 6,30,799, while the number of active cases stands at 2,321 as on Monday.

A total of 62,272 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate was 0.59 per cent.

Out of the total 5,711 beds for coronavirus patients in the national capital, 5,104 are vacant. A total of 1,344 patients are in home isolation. Total number of containment zones as on date are 548.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media that the Covid-19 situation is under control in the national capital since the positivity rate is under 1 per cent.

“There are two benchmarks of positivity which could trigger a worry — 5 per cent set WHO and 1 per cent in general. There was a time when our positivity rate went beyond 15 per cent. However, the current positivity rate of Delhi is far from both parameters. The situation is under control now,” he said.

“The positivity detected in Delhi on Sunday was 0.6 per cent. However, if we compare, many states are reporting a manifold rise. Gujarat’s positivity rate is three times of Delhi, Punjab reported six times more positivity than us while Maharashtra has 30 times more positivity,” he added.

