Delhi sexual assault case: Accused sent to five-day police remand

New Delhi, Aug 7 : Day after the arrest of the accused in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area here, a local court on Friday sent him to a five-day police remand, a police officer said.

On Tuesday, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted when she was alone at her home in west Delhi.

The accused Krishan fled the spot leaving the girl in a pool of blood and was arrested by the Delhi police on Thursday after scanning more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

Shalini Singh, Joint CP Western Range has said that the accused Krishan has four criminal cases registered against him.

“The condition of the girl is very critical. She has bite marks all over her body apart from serious injuries on her stomach and many fractures,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said after meeting the victim’s family at AIIMS on Thursday.

The horrific sexual assault on a 12 year-old-girl has once again shamed the national capital.

According to Delhi police data, till June 30 this year, a total of 636 rape cases have been reported in the capital.

It also shows that a total of 1,161 women have reportedly been kidnapped in Delhi during the same period.

In 2019, a total of 2,168 rape cases have been reported. In 2018, the number of rape cases were 2,135 and in 2017, a total of 2,146 rape cases were registered.

A total of 813 cases have been reported under section 354 of IPC (assault on any woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) till June 30 this year, whereas in 2019, till June, the number of cases reported were 1,460.

In 2018, a total of 3,314 cases of molestation were reported while 3,422 cases were registered in 2017.

In 2019, a total of 3,471 women were reportedly kidnapped and in 2018, the number was 3482. In 2017, the number of women kidnapped were 3,439.

After the sexual assault on a minor girl in Delhi, the mother of the December 16, 2012 gang-rape victim ‘Nirbhaya’ had said that the criminals do not fear the law and “instant justice” is needed to deal with them.

