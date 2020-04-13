Delhi shopkeepers support lockdown to get rid of COVID-19

New Delhi: Though shopkeepers selling essential commodities in Yusuf Sarai area in the national capital are generating less revenue, they support the lockdown to get rid of COVID-19.

“We have a normal supply of fruits, vegetables and other items, but not many people are coming out to buy. The revenue is less but we support the lockdown as we want to get rid of COVID-19,” a shopkeeper told ANI.

Circles are drawn in front of the shops to ensure social distancing in the market.

Kaushik, a buyer, said: “We are following social distancing. I am not experiencing any problems. All the medicines are available here in the market. I will support if the lockdown is extended.”

Govind, a fruit seller, said that he is not getting all fruits from the wholesale market, adding that the prices of fruits have also increased.

“The prices of fruits have increased. People are not coming out to buy fruits. It is good that people are following lockdown provisions. Lockdown is necessary to combat COVID-19,” he added.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

Source: ANI

