Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee provides langar food for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee has started a separate langar Sewa for COVID-19 positive patients across the national capital.

The Sikh community is trying to do their bit by providing meals for patients who are in quarantine.

The volunteers are seen preparing food in hygienic premises.

The food is then packed into containers, ready to be distributed and delivered among families with COVID-19 patients.

The food is being home-delivered to the patients.

Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government’s health department on Wednesday.

A six-day lockdown is already in place in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections.