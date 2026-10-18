Delhi-Srinagar bus attacked with bricks near dabha in Haryana

A Delhi-Srinagar bus was targeted by unidentified persons who pelted it with stones and bricks near Kurukshetra in Haryana on Saturday night, October 17. The incident reportedly left an elderly Kashmiri passenger injured and caused damage to the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 pm near Divine Star Dhaba, where the bus operated by Kashmir-based Star World Ventures had stopped. The assailants allegedly abused the driver before launching the attack, smashing the bus windows and damaging its tail lights.

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Srinagar with around 40 passengers on board.

Videos purportedly shared on social media show broken windowpanes, debris scattered inside the vehicle and an elderly man with blood on his face. However, the reported injury and the motive behind the alleged attack remain independently unverified.

Stones and bricks pelted on Kashmir bus (JK number), on Delhi to Srinagar route, near Kurukshetra Haryana in an alleged hate crime.



One elderly Kashmiri man injured in the attack, families left helpless and terrified.



We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people and… — Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) October 18, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the incident and urged the Haryana government and police to identify those responsible and take action against them.

“This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government led by @NayabSainiBJP ji and @police_haryana catch the culprits and take action to ensure these things don’t happen again,” Abdullah wrote in a post on X.