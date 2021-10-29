Delhi: Students detained for protesting Hindutva violence in Tripura

A number of youngsters have been detained by the Delhi police for protesting against the Hindutva violence in Tripura. The protest had been organized by Fraternity Movement, a youth organization, in front of Tripura Bhavan in Delhi on Friday.

The youth organisation staged a protest against the anti-Muslim violence in Tripura where several mosques vandalized and Muslim residents attacked. Many activists from different universities were detained at the protest site including Fraternity Movement national secretary Aysha Renna, national secretary member Waseem RS and national general council member Fayiza CA. Reports suggest that they have been taken to Mandir Marg police station after being detained.

The right-wing groups across the northeast state reportedly vandalized mosques, houses and shops belonging to the Muslim community there. 27 verified incidents of mob violence and an incident of right-wing groups attacking three houses in Panisagar and molesting women were also reported.

Aysha Renna, the student activist popular for her role in the anti-CAA-NRC protests tweeted about the detention and ironically remarked that, “Calling for violence against Muslims is legal but dissent is illegal.”

We are Detained by Delhi police from infront of #Tripura bhavan while protesting against the hindutva violence in Tripura. Police confiscated our posters which said Muslimlivesmatter and said it is illegal. So calling for violence against muslims is legal but dissent is illegal. — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) October 29, 2021

News reports suggest that the attacks were in retaliation to the communal violence in Bangladesh that went on for a few days about a week ago. However, locals told Siasat.com that it was just an excuse for the Hindutva mobs to unleash terror on the local Muslims in Tripura.