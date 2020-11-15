Delhi tests over 21K samples, only one third of its earlier figures

New Delhi, Nov 15 : Delhi witnessed significantly low numbers of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours on Sunday, with latest government figures recording 3,235 new cases and pushing the national capital’s total tally to 4,85,405.

While the lesser number of cases reported in the last 24 hours may bring a sigh of relief, the fact remains that the figures came after mere 21,098 tests in the last 24 hours amid Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

The infection rate in Delhi remained as high as 15.33 — every 7th sample tested positive. The statistics are worrying.

Besides, the total tests done was only one third of the highest number of tests done so far in the national capital — more than 60,000 sample tests on many days in the past. If this figure is taken into the account, the new cases could be between 9,000 and 10,000.

Another aspect that impacted the low numbers of new cases is the time of release of the COVID bulletin by the Delhi government. The data came out on Sunday earlier than its usual time, that is late evening. A span of 24 hours seems not to have been completed thus.

Meanwhile, 95 fatalities as per latest figures are the third-highest in a day, coming parallel to the sharp spike in corona cases reported after a months-long lull. Delhi has seen an alarming spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other state or UT.

The overall tally as per latest government statistics is 4,85,405, with cumulative causalties pegged at 7,614. In total, 54,49,570 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.

Meanwhile, 7,606 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the case fatality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

Currently, 8,741 out of 16,654 COVID beds are occupied in Delhi hospitals, 697 of the 8,217 beds in dedicated Covid Care Centres and 228 of the 562 beds in dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 27,428 patients are in home isolation. The number of containment zones has risen to 4,358.

The spike in cases coincides with deepening winters, rising pollution and busy festival season. Doctors said that cold air is heavier and less mobile, which means viral clouds or viral particles will hover closer to the ground, making it easier to get into one’s lungs.

Meanwhile, like every year, people burst firecrackers in NCR towns despite the ban. The air quality has already deteriorated to emergency level.

The scenario has put pressure on hospitals, where more than half the available beds are already occupied. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Union government to ask for more beds in government hospitals. He is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.