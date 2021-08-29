Delhi: Three teenagers drown in Yamuna

By Neha|   Updated: 29th August 2021 7:31 pm IST
Representational Image Photo: Blake Cheek/Unsplash

New Delhi: Three teenagers who had gone to take a bath in the Yamuna river drowned on Sunday morning here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sameer (16), Pankaj (15) and Sumit (15), all residents of Karawal Nagar here, they said.

Officials of the fire department said they received information about the incident at 7.40 am following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The divers pulled the three teenagers from the river. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Sameer, Pankaj, Sumit and Bunty came out of their homes at 5 am and went for a bath in the river. While the three had gone into deep waters, Bunty was behind them and was saved, officials said.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to Sabzi Mandi mortuary, the officer said.

