Delhi to London: Longest bus journey in the world announced

By Sameer Updated: 22nd August 2020 1:41 pm IST
Bus to London

New Delhi: People think of airways or rarely waterways if they have to travel to London from India. However, they never imagine of bus journey from Delhi to London.

Bus to London

On the occasion of the 74th year of Indian Independence, a travel company by name Adventure Overland announced a bus journey from Delhi to London. The company named the journey as “Bus to London”.

View this post on Instagram

As India revels in the celebration of its 74th year of Independence, we at Adventures Overland are thrilled to announce the longest and the most epic bus journey in the world, ‘𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻’. The first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom as part of which you will be travelling through 18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days. For details, visit our website www.bustolondon.in. The journey begins in May 2021. #happyindependenceday #india #independenceday #bustolondon #indiatolondon #delhitolondon #busjourney #adventuresoverland #modi #incredibleindia #indiatourism #lonelyplanet #condenast #tourism #government #instagoverment #NGTIndia #natgeotravellerindia #travelwithao #roadtrip

A post shared by Adventures Overland (@adventuresoverland) on

It will be the longest bus journey in the world. The bus will travel through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and France.The journey will begin in May 2021.

READ:  Passenger bus allegedly hijacked from Agra found in Etawah

Journey

As per the post shared by the travelling company, the bus will cover 20, 000 km in 70 days.

Interested persons can visit the official website of the journey (click here)

After the post went viral on social media, netizens started reacting.

One of them wrote, “Interested please send me details”.

Another person wrote, ” I’m amazingly thrilled”.

Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close