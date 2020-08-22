Delhi to London: Longest bus journey in the world announced

New Delhi: People think of airways or rarely waterways if they have to travel to London from India. However, they never imagine of bus journey from Delhi to London.

Bus to London

On the occasion of the 74th year of Indian Independence, a travel company by name Adventure Overland announced a bus journey from Delhi to London. The company named the journey as “Bus to London”.

It will be the longest bus journey in the world. The bus will travel through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and France.The journey will begin in May 2021.

Journey

As per the post shared by the travelling company, the bus will cover 20, 000 km in 70 days.

Interested persons can visit the official website of the journey (click here)

After the post went viral on social media, netizens started reacting.

One of them wrote, “Interested please send me details”.

Another person wrote, ” I’m amazingly thrilled”.