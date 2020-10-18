Delhi traders join Kejriwal’s campaign to fight dengue

New Delhi, Oct 18 : Responding to the appeal by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against dengue, shopkeepers from across Delhi on Sunday joined the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign.

Kejriwal welcomed the move and thanked the shopkeepers in Delhi for taking part in the campaign and protecting themselves as well as their customers from dengue — the most prevalent vector-borne viral infection transmitted by the Aedes mosquitoes.

The seventh week of the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign has sought help from shopkeepers in the national capital to inspect their shops and surroundings for stagnant water every Sunday for 10 minutes, and drain it to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes around them.

“This time, shopkeepers of Delhi also took part in the fight against dengue, checking their shops and change the stagnant water. By doing so, they are protecting themselves and their customers from dengue. Delhi is going to defeat dengue again,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Market associations across Delhi have come forward in support of this campaign on Sunday, a Delhi government statement said.

Sushil Khatri, Head of Tilak Nagar market association, said: “I support this campaign by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against dengue. We are practising this in all the markets, regularly changing the deposited water and inspecting our surroundings thoroughly. We also support the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign launched by Kejriwal. Today, we have participated in this campaign and we will continue active participation in this battle against dengue.”

The campaign is observed every Sunday by the Delhi government to eradicate dengue infection. The Delhi government this year launched a dengue helpline — 01123300012 — and a WhatsApp helpline — 8595920530 — to assist the general public.

