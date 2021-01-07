Delhi Traffic Police constable injured in hit and run case

New Delhi, Jan 7 : A Delhi Traffic Police constable was injured in a hit and run case in south Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Constable Devender was issuing a traffic ticket near gate number 6 of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium near the Barapulla flyover when a speeding car hit him and drove away on being signalled to stop. Injured constable has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

Legal action is being taken in the matter and case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station, DCP, South Delhi, Atul Thakur, said.

