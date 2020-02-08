Delhi turnout goes up in last few hours, 54.65% voting by 6 p.m

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The voter turnout in the national capital, which was slow till 3 p.m., picked up the momentum in the last few hours and reached 54.65 per cent by six p.m. on Saturday.

While the turnout was only 15.69 per cent till noon, it remained slow till 3 p.m. when it only reached 30.11 per cent.

According to the Election Commission, the turnout at 6 p.m. was 54.65 per cent.

The turnout at all the 11 districts crossed the half-way mark, with North East Delhi witnessing highest turnout at 62.75 per cent.

Long queues could still be seen outside several polling booths, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party urging the Delhi CEO to let those in queue cast their votes.

AAP leader Pankaj Gupta tweeted: “At most polling stations the lines of voters is long and voting is taking time.”

He urged the Delhi CEO to ensure that all the people standing in the line get the opportunity to exercise their vote, “in the interest of the democracy“.

While Matia Mahal had the highest turnout at 6 p.m. with 68.35 per cent, Delhi Cantt and New Delhi had lowest at 39.52 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

Palam had 66 per cent turnout while Patparganj witnessed 56.11 per cent turnout.