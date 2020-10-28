Delhi University VC suspended by President over ‘misconduct’

New Delhi: The Vice Chancellor of the Delhi University, Yogesh Tyagi, has been suspended by President Ram Nath Kovind amid a controversy over appointments.

The education ministry had asked the President to permit inquiry against Tyagi after a dispute over two appointments to the university last week.

On Tuesday night, the President allowed the inquiry against the vice chancellor.

Politics in University

Tyagi had October 21 approved and through the joint registrar notified the appointment of PC Jha of the department of operational research as South Campus director and acting registrar in place of Suman Kundu, who was appointed by deputy vice-chancellor Joshi during Tyagi’s absence.

This came just ahead of the Executive Council meeting. Joshi, appointed by Tyagi as pro-VC on June 28, however, invalidated Jha’s appointment and the EC, with Joshi in the chair, approved the appointment of Vikas Gupta as the registrar. A day later, Tyagi removed Joshi from the position of pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt in his stead.

In a letter to the university registrar, the education ministry said that the vice chancellor was suspended till the inquiry is completed since he can influence the investigation while in office.

Professor PC Joshi will take over as Vice Chancellor.