Delhi: Uzbek national arrested for forgery, cheating

New Delhi, Nov 10 : The Delhi Police have arrested an Uzbek national for impersonification, forgery and cheating from southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

The accused has been identified as Shodiyor Zokirov, a resident of Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

According to the police, the accused tried to mislead the police by revealing his identity as Mahesh Singh. However, when he wasn’t able to communicate both in English and Hindi, the officials took the help of google translator to discover that he was from Uzbekistan.

A total of 13 debit and credit cards of different names and banks were recovered from his possession. On being asked about the cards, he could not give any satisfactory reply.

Initially, he tried to mislead the staff and produce an Aadhaar card in the name of Mahesh Singh having his photograph, but he did not give any response in Hindi or English.

Thereafter, the cursory search of the said person was carried out and 23 more credit/debit cards, 1 Uzbekistan airways ticket, one mobile phone and cash worth Rs 23,500 were recovered from his possession.

“After detailed inquiry, he disclosed that he is a citizen of Uzbekistan and identified himself as Shodiyor Zokirov (23). Hence, he was examined with the help of Google translator and he revealed that he forged the Aadhaar card and pasted his photograph on it,” said R.P. Meena, DCP, South East Delhi.

He also disclosed that he works with a person by the name of Michel and they used to skim the data of debit cards from different ATM machines. Thereafter, they used the said data in cloned cards and withdrew money from ATM.

“All the recovered 36 cards are being verified with the concerned banks. Search for the co-accused is on,” the official added.

