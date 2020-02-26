Delhi violence alarming; restore peace, demands Jamaat-e-Islami

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) — Telangana’s President Hamid Mohammed Khan expressed concern over the grave situation in Delhi. He made certain demands related to the spiraling violence that has thus far led to the loss of more than 13 lives injured more than 200.

In a statement to the media, the JIH Telangana State President said, “The situation in the nation’s capital is extremely worrying and there is an urgent need for everyone to work together and restore peace as well as normalcy immediately. Police brutality and incitement to violence by certain politicians can well be visualized by viral videos on social media and the manner in which it was followed by violent attacks on protesters.”

Further, Khan alleged that Delhi Police was unable to control the violence. Armed gangs went on a rampage of killings and arson as the police merely looked on.

He claimed that some videos even showed the police collaborating with rioters and it was extremely distressing to note the complete collapse of the law and order machinery under the Central Government’s purview. “All anti-CAA protest sites and protestors should be given police protection,” Khan demanded.

SIASAT NEWS