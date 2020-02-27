Delhi Violence: Hyd Police Commissioner visits old city

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In wake of CAA related violence raging in Delhi for the last three days, the Hyderabad Police are on high alert to prevent any possible trouble in the city.

Although Senior police officials are closely monitoring the situation in communally sensitive pockets of the city. But Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on late Wednesday night visited old city and interacted with the local public and also with petty vendors.

In order to instil confidence among the minds of public, Hyderabad have been trying to convey message to people in city that, there is nothing to fear and the police are on job round the clock.

“I felt very bad after seeing such a grim situation in Delhi,public in Hyderabad are peace loving, they shall not believe all the content being circulated on social media. The police will continue to be vigilant for the next few days. “There are no specific inputs about any trouble. As a precautionary measure, patrolling is stepped up,” said Anjanin Kumar

All Station House Officers and Assistant Commissioners of Police were asked to stay alert during the late night.