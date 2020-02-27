Delhi violence: Modi breaks silence after 3 days

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took three days to break silence over Delhi violence. In his first reaction on the violence, he appealed for peace on Wednesday even as he held an “extensive review” on the prevailing situation that has become a cause of concern for law enforcement agencies.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.”

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Appealing for calm to restore normalcy, Modi said peace and harmony are “central to our ethos”.

“I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” he said.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

HM Shah’s resignation demanded

Modi’s appeal came minutes after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi held a rare press conference in New Delhi, flanked by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader P. Chidambaram where the party demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation for allegedly being unable to contain the violence.

At least 27 people have been killed, while over 200 others have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades.

The cause of the violence is believed to be a clash between pro- and anti-CAA protesters after those in support of the legislation blocked a road of northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad area.



Several areas including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri remained tense on Wednesday. Police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in parts of northeast Delhi that have been affected.

AMU students seek Amit Shah’s resignation

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students have sought the resignations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police Commissioner for failing to save the lives and properties of the people in the violence-hit national capital.

The students have also slammed the opposition political parties for being silent on the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi.

Shah chairs 3 meetings

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources.

Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Srivastava also attended the meeting. It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours.