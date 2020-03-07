Delhi violence: Muslim groom dons Turban to honour Sikhs

A+ A-

Chandigarh: As a gesture of religious harmony, Abdul Hakeem, sported a turban on his wedding day to honour the Sikh community who helped Muslims and gave them food and shelter amid the violence in Delhi.

Amnesty International released a video that showed Muslim and Sikh men exchanging their headdresses to make an important point: “Clothing is a part of a person’s religious beliefs, not their complete identity”

The wedding that took place in Gidderbaha, Punjab, saw Abdul’s friends wearing turbans as well.

A wedding occurred in Giddharbah where a Muslim groom tied a turban in honor of Sikhs helping Muslims in Delhi riots.



“My son-in-law has given a message of communal harmony. A true Muslim is identified not only by his cap but also by his honesty. In the same vein, a true Sikh’s identity is not only his turban but also his Gursikhi.” said Abdul’s father-in-law.

Khalsa Aid assessed the riot-affected areas on 26 February and arranged for adequate food materials for those who were not being able to come out of their houses or have taken refuge in other colonies.