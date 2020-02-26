Delhi violence: Situation in the capital so far

A+ A-

New Delhi: Thirteen people have lost their lives in the violence in North-East Delhi, while 186 people have been reported injured, the GTB Hospital said on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public as of now by the authorities, while the Delhi Police said that 56 policemen were among the injured.

Additional forces deployed

Additional police forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed while senior Delhi Police officials are also present at the spot to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have issued orders to shoot-at-sight in violence-hit parts.

On the other hand, BJP’s Kapil Mishra shared a video of cops and wrote that Jaffrabad road is cleared and there won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

Advisory to private channels

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels.

CBSE postpones exams

Following a series of violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors, the CBSE has decided to postpone the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled for February 26 in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

The decision comes after request by Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi who raised concerns over the exams being held amid tension in the region.

“Based on the request of the Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to the students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exams scheduled for February, 26, 2020 in northeast Delhi,” CBSE said in a statement.

The examinations of English Communicative, and English Language and Literature for class 10 have been postponed while exams for Web Application (Old), Web Application (New) and Media have been postponed for class 12.

There are a total of 86 examination centres in northeast Delhi.

Private, Government schools to remain closed

Earlier the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced that all private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will be remained closed on Wednesday.

Sisodia, also the Delhi Education Minister, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

Appeal for peace

Delhi police on Tuesday appealed to the people of Delhi to cooperate with cops in maintaining peace and harmony in the city.

Appeal for Peace pic.twitter.com/IgcUvRVyZv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 25, 2020

They also advised residents not to pay heed to rumours and fake messages that are being circulated on social media.