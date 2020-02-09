Delhi: Voter turnout in last three Assembly elections

A+ A-

New Delhi: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh informed that voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections was 62.59 percent.

“The voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59 percent. It is about 2 percent more than the last Lok Sabha elections. It is, however, less than the turnout in the last Assembly polls held in 2015,” Singh said at a press conference here.

Highest, lowest turnout

He said that the Delhi Cantt seat witnessed the lowest turnout with only 45.4 percent voters exercising their right to vote, while Ballimaran in old Delhi witnessed the highest, at 71.66 percent of voters. Okhla Assembly constituency, which houses the anti-CAA hot spot of Shaheen Bagh, saw only 58.84 percent turnout.

As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.

Exit poll

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll prediction

Party Seat share AAP 49-63 BJP 5-19 Congress 0-4

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll

Party Seat share AAP 48-61 BJP 9-21 Congress 0-1