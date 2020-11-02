Delhi witnesses slight decline in new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi, Nov 2 : The national capital witnessed a slight downturn in Covid-19 cases on Monday with 4,001 new cases, taking the total tally to 3,96,371.

A slight decrease in the daily Covid-19 cases has come as a respite as the capital city was recording over 5,000 cases since the last five days.

Delhi had recorded 5,891 new cases, the highest tally so far, on October 30. The spike in cases has coincided with the festive season, pollution and onset of winter.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 4,824 people recovered and 42 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,56,459 or 89.9 per cent people have recovered, 33,308 people have active infection, and 6,604 people have died. The case fatality rate is 1.67 per cent.

About 36,665 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. In total, 47,61,983 tests have been performed so far in the national capital. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive out of all of the tests done, is 10.91 per cent.

Currently, 6,676 out of 15,789 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 949 out of 7,887 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 318 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. As many as 21,364 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 3,416 containment zones.

According to Delhi government’s Corona application, about 68 per cent of the ICU beds with ventilators are occupied across the city, while 69 per cent of ICU beds without ventilators are filled.

On the brighter side, only 42 per cent of normal Covid-19 beds are in use.

Meanwhile, with a fresh spike of 45,230 coronavirus infections and 496 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday rose to 82,29,313. Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 5,61,908 are currently active, 75,44,798 have been discharged, while 1,22,607 lost the battle against the pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.