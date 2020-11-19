Delhi woman cop promoted for tracing 76 children in 3 months

New Delhi: Under a new incentive scheme announced by Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava, Delhi policewoman Seema Dhaka of Samaypur Badli Police Station has been granted out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children over the last three months. She has become the first police officer to get the incentive scheme.

Kids have been traced not just from Delhi, but from other states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. 56 of them are below the age of 14 years.

"It gives me joy to see children reunite with parents. I'm happy that the Police Commissioner rewarded my work. This might encourage others also," she says.

This ‘out-of-turn promotion’ initiative was started by the Commissioner of Delhi Police SN Shrivastava on August 5 to motivate the police personnel to trace kids who have gone missing.

“…any Constable/Head Constable who recovers 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than 08 years) within a period of 12 calendar months will be considered for the grant of out of turn promotion. Further, those who trace more than 15 children in the same period shall be given ‘Asadharan Karya Puraskar’,” said a statement by Delhi Police.

According to 2019 data, 5,412 children are reported missing and 61.64 per cent of them were traced. This year, so far, the number of missing children is 3,507 while the recovery rate is 74.96 per cent.