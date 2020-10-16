Delhi woman receives head injuries in foiling snatching bid

New Delhi, Oct 16 : A snatching bid turned ugly when a 48-year-old government employee, travelling in an auto-rickshaw, was seriously injured while resisting an attempt by bike-borne robbers to take away her bag, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from the Sunlight Colony near the Sarai Kale Khan area.

The woman fell on the road in a desperate but successful attempt to save her bag, and the snatchers had to flee empty-handed.

The woman was returning from east Delhi when the incident happened on Tuesday evening. The woman, who received head injuries, was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where her condition is said to be stable.

The auto driver later told police that the woman fell down because of the snatching bid after which a case of robbery was registered.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage around the area and several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused,” said a senior Delhi police officer.

In Delhi till August 31, a total of 4,722 cases of snatching have been reported while in 2019, the snatching cases reported during the same period were 4,271.

Source: IANS

