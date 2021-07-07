Delhi Women takes cognizance of online harassment of Muslim women

New Delhi: Waking up to traumatising harassment faced by many Muslim women, the Delhi Commission for Women took suo-moto cognizance of the issue wherein the pictures of many Muslim women were uploaded under the term “Sulli”, a derogatory slur used to humiliate them by men mostly affiliated to right-wing groups or Hindutva groups.

Scores of Muslim women woke up on the morning of July 5t to realize that their photographs were uploaded on to GitHub, an internet platform under the derogatory caption “Sulli Deals”, where people randomly started sharing their picture on Twitter, essentially indicating that the women were up for grabs. Not only was this humiliating, but also something that borders on sexual harassment.

This caused the women in question to abandon social media altogether when faced with sexual and communal harassment which they argue is the handiwork of certain right-wing groups. The Delhi Commission for Women asked the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi police for a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), details of the accused and the subsequent arrest, detailed action taken by the report.

If and when the culprits are found guilty, Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act. The issue came to light when many internet users on social media platforms like Instagram began talking about the abhorrent act by the offenders. It slowly gained traction and was finally picked up and reported about by a section of the media.