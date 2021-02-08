Delhi Zoo remains closed amid Bird flu scare, Covid-19

New Delhi, Feb 8 : Delhi Zoo has remained closed for nearly a year now, earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now the recent scare of Bird flu cases.

Asked about the arrival of new species of birds and animals in Delhi Zoo, Director of the National Zoological Park, Delhi, Ramesh Kumar Pandey, told IANS, “Delhi Zoo has got a tigress from Kanpur and five species, including wild pigs, from Chandigarh Zoo.”

When IANS asked Pandey when the zoo would open for the public, he was evasive.

“Zoo is closed due to the twin effects of Covid-19 pandemic and Bird flu. Everyone would get to know whenever it opens for the people,” Pandey said.

Asked about how many people would be allowed to enter initially when the zoo reopens, he said online bookings would be done for which all preparations are already in place.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.