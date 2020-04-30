New Delhi: Speak against Delhi Police’s witch hunt of students and activists during pandemic and lockdown.

Delhi Police confiscates Delhi State AISA President Kawalpreet Kaur’s phone. Earlier, Delhi Police arrests Jamia Alumni Association President, as well as Jamia students Meeran and Safoora. In these and other instances the police are invoking the draconian UAPA.

On 30 April, write to the Delhi Police Commissioner to ask

1) Why aren’t people like Anurag Thakur, Paresh Verma, Kapil Mishra charged with UAPA and arrested? Why no UAPA against the man who fired shots at Jamia – and why UAPA against the Jamia students he fired at?

2) Why no action against Komal Sharma and other ABVP cadres, caught on camera violently attacking JNU students and teachers? Why act against Kawalpreet who spread peace and respect for the Constitution, and not Komal and Co who led violent mobs that cracked skulls?

3) Delhi Police claims the seizure of Kawalpreet’s phone and other recent actions against AISA, Pinjra Tod etc is based on “forensic evidence”. If so, how come RSS-BJP leaders had already named the same organisations more than a month ago? Explain the “chronology” – first RSS-BJP will name the targets, then their supporters will name the same targets, then the Delhi Police will harass the same targets!

Join #DelhiPoliceJawabDo campaign on 30th April!

Use posters, videos to raise and share these questions online using the hashtag #DelhiPoliceJawabDo (Delhi Police must reply).

Email ID- cp.snshrivastava @delhipolice.gov.in

Twitter ID- @CPDelhi

Appeal from following organizations:

Anhad AISF AISA DISHA BASO JNUSU PMSF DSF NAPM NFIW RYA SFI PACHHAS PUCL and other organizations

